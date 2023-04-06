Dallas lottery trust claims $1 million in jackpot game

A Dallas trust recently claimed a second-tier prize in the game Mega Millions, the Texas Lottery Commission announced in a press release this week.

The Dallas-based lottery trust Austin Winners Club LLC claimed $1 million for a drawing which was held Jan. 3. Holders of winning Texas Lottery tickets have 180 days following the draw date to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock, and matched all five of the white ball numbers (25-29-33-41-44). The Mega Ball number (18) was not a match, according to the release.

Drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m., according to the release.