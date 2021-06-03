Dallas looks to secure series against Los Angeles in game 6

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six. The Mavericks won the last meeting 105-100. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George scored 23 points in defeat for LA.

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 7.2.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 31-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 8.9 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 40 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 48.6% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Luka Doncic: day to day (neck).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press