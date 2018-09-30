Dallas Cowboys knock off Detroit Lions with clutch pass, crucial field goal

It might not be the most famous play in Dallas Cowboys lore. It might not even make the top 10. But Dak Prescott’s 34-yard deep strike to Ezekiel Elliott in the final seconds of a back-and-forth game against the Detroit Lions might just have saved Dallas’ season.

The Cowboys beat the Lions 26-24 in a game that came down to the final seconds. The scene: Detroit had just scored on a beautiful, borderline-taunting Golden Tate touchdown to go up 24-23 with 2:17 remaining. It erased a 10-point deficit, and appeared to put Detroit on the cusp of a crucial victory. Prescott took over on his own 25-yard-line and faced every quarterback’s clutch test: a two-minute do-or-die drive.

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to victory. (Getty)

After a 7-yard completion and the two-minute warning, Prescott fumbled but recovered. Three plays later, he found Elliott open down the right sideline, and laid the ball right into the running back’s arms. It marked the second big highlight of the game for Elliott, who also had an early 38-yard touchdown reception to go with his crucial late-game catch.

And then it was down to Brett Maher, Dallas’ kicker, with 38 yards between his foot and victory. Maher’s kick came freighted with importance. Earlier this offseason, Dallas made the decision to cut longtime kicker Dan Bailey and give Maher the chance. This marked his first opportunity at a game-winning field goal, and Maher didn’t disappoint, booting through the game-winner.

It was a nerve-wracking win for Dallas fans, but at least one notable Cowboy claimed he wasn’t worried:

Jerry Jones walks to the lockerroom and asks us: “Were y’all worried about anything?” #4TheCowboys #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Y8AuAPelWT — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) September 30, 2018

Dallas is 2-2 and Detroit fell to 1-3. The victory keeps Dallas on pace with the leaders of the NFC East.

