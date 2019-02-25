Dallas Keuchel on extended stay in free agency: 'I really don't hit the panic button at all'

Dallas Keuchel doesn’t seem worried about his extended stay in free agency.

The 2015 Cy Young winner remains unsigned despite spring training starting more than a week ago. Keuchel said he was just focusing on “getting himself ready” when he spoke with Houston station FOX26 on Monday.

“I’m calm and collected outside the field,” Keuchel said. “I don’t really hit the panic button at all. I’m worried about getting myself ready and up to speed. I feel like I’m ahead of schedule compared to the last few years.

“At the same time, I’d like to get out there and meet new teammates or meet old teammates. When that time comes, it’ll be nice.”

Keuchel registered a 12-11 record and a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts with the Astros last season. He struck out 153 and walked 58 in 204 2/3 innings on the mound.

The two-time All-Star has spent his entire seven-year career with Houston.

"As a professional I'd like to get stuff done, but at the same time there's got to be a common ground between us, the players, and the teams,” Keuchel said about the current state of free agency. “What's going on out there is not necessarily fair and the competition level is not very high."



