Dallas Keuchel, with a big assist from mom, gives the White Sox their theme for 2020

If the White Sox make the playoffs this season, then Dallas Keuchel's mother should receive a cash award.

She had the line of spring training — and put into words what her son and his new teammates are feeling — at a gathering the pitcher organized (and paid for) last month in Arizona.

As USA Today and NBCSN Chicago tell the tale, she stood to toast the more than 100 attendees and then uttered something that is headed to a T-shirt near you:

"Playoffs or die, bitches!"

It was a galvanizing moment for players who have big ideas but are still getting to know each other.

"She evoked a little rally cry for us, expecting us to do well, and I think we share in her sentiment," Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters, per NBCSN Chicago.

Keuchel told reporters the address delievered by his mom, Teresa, was the result of her not paying up on bets in the past. He also admitted to having a hand in "writing" it.

"She doesn’t like public speaking by any means, so that was the gist of it for her to get up there and keep it light hearted. Just say, ‘Hey, hope everyone had a great time. Good luck on the season,' and then I had her say the b-word," Keuchel said, per NBCSN Chicago.

Mom's speech and especially Keuchel's generosity (the dinner bill reportedly was around $25,000) are already bringing the team together.

"That's how you build camaraderie. That's how you build chemistry with a team is doing stuff together, especially with a family. I feel like that’s a huge component. Your wives get to meet the other wives. To be able to build those relationships, especially this early before the season starts, it goes a long way," reliever Steve Cishek said, per NBCSN Chicago.

Keuchel is clear that he wants the White Sox's season to continue into October, similar to his experiences with the Astros and Braves, his two MLB stops before Chicago. Keuchel (three years, $55.5 million) was one of the White Sox's largest offseason purchases as the front office moved to supplement a cost-effective young core following the club's 72-89 finish in 2019.

"I can't wait to get back to the playoffs again, and doing it with this team, man, is it going to be special," he told USA Today.