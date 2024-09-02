Dallas hosts Washington after Ogunbowale's 34-point showing

Washington Mystics (9-23, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-23, 6-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings takes on the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 34 points in the Dallas Wings' 100-93 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Wings have gone 7-9 at home. Dallas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mystics are 5-11 on the road. Washington has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Dallas' average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Washington gives up. Washington's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Dallas has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mystics won 92-84 in the last meeting on June 23. Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics with 18 points, and Natasha Howard led the Wings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wings.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 89.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.8 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Mystics: None listed.

