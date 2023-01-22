Dallas hosts Buffalo following Faksa's 2-goal performance

Buffalo Sabres (23-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-13-7, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Buffalo Sabres after Radek Faksa scored two goals in the Stars' 4-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Dallas has gone 13-5-3 at home and 27-13-7 overall. The Stars have a 5-4-5 record in one-goal games.

Buffalo is 23-19-3 overall and 12-7-1 in road games. The Sabres have allowed 155 goals while scoring 171 for a +16 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 31 goals and 32 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 32 goals and 29 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored eight goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

