Dallas high school student in hospital after being shot in arm on campus Tuesday afternoon
A student at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas is in the hospital after being shot in the arm while on campus Tuesday afternoon, Star-Telegram news partner WFAA-TV reported.
Dallas police and Dallas school district police were responding to the shooting, according to WFAA. Police are searching for suspects and reviewing camera footage now.
Dallas ISD did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for information.