Dallas Good, guitarist for rock band The Sadies, dies suddenly at 48: 'The stage is dark today'

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
Dallas Good, singer, guitarist and co-founder of Canadian alternative rock/country band The Sadies, died suddenly on Thursday, the band announced. He was 48.

Good died "of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week," according to a statement from the band's label, Yep Roc Records.

"A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling," read a statement shared Friday to the band's official social media pages. "We join the rest of our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas."

Dallas Good performs with The Sadies at Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, in 2017.
A founding member of The Sadies, Good performed with the band since it formed in 1994. The Sadies' credits include 2002's studio album "Stories Often Told," a live record, soundtracks for "Nightcrawler" and "Veronica Mars," and collaborations with Andre Williams and Neil Young.

The band's most recent single, "Message to Belial," debuted last month. The Sadies have several upcoming shows scheduled on their website, beginning March 31 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favorite bands of all time,” Yep Roc Records co-owner Glenn Dicker said in a statement. "We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine-shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening."

Music ran in the Good family: Dallas Good's brother Travis Good also sings and plays guitar for the band, and their father, Bruce Good, makes up one third of the Canadian country group The Good Brothers. In 2013, the two generations of Good brothers collaborated on "The Good Family Album."

"We send our love (and) condolences to Dallas’ family, friends and fans during this devastating time," the band's statement concluded. "The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Good dead: The Sadies guitarist, singer, dies suddenly at 48

