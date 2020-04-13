Dallas Fort Worth Womens Psychiatry Mental Health Services Launched

Crescent Psychiatry has launched new mental health services for patients in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Dr Faheem offers a low-cost, professional counseling and treatment service for inpatients and outpatients with a wide range of mental conditions.

More information can be found at: https://crescentpsychiatry.com.

The site explains that Dr Sabahat Faheem has over two decades of experience providing quality comprehensive psychiatric services.

Her team delivers high quality inpatient and outpatient health care for sufferers of ADHD, depression, anxiety, addiction, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and anyone with concerns about their mental wellbeing.

The Crescent Psychiatry team prides itself on their expertise with both the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness, and believes that the relationship between healthcare provider and patient is of the utmost importance. The team takes a balanced approach to go beyond symptom relief and help patients find ways to revitalize their lives.

They are committed to providing comprehensive and affordable medical treatment for patients with mental health concerns. Dr Sabahat Faheem is a Board Certified psychiatrist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of mood and psychotic disorders, adult ADHD, alcohol, drugs, and opiate addiction through suboxone treatment.

The clinic focuses on excellence, integrity, and quality healthcare, which means patients will always be treated with respect and receive the personalized attention they deserve. Patients can rest assured that caring specialists work with them to promote good health and wellness in a professional and understanding environment.

Dr Faheem has extensive experience across a broad range of mental health issues. She worked at the Veterans Affairs Hospital for several years, treating many challenging PTSD, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders, and substance abuse disorders.

Her Masters of Public Health (MPH) degree makes her well equipped to analyze and understand the social, environmental, and biological determinants of mental health problems in her patients.

Full details can be found on the URL above.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Sabahat Faheem

Email: Send Email

Organization: Crescent Psychiatry

Address: 350 Westpark Way , #221, Euless, Texas 76040, United States

Phone: +1-817-571-3800

Website: https://crescentpsychiatry.com/

SOURCE: Crescent Psychiatry





