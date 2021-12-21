Dallas-Fort Worth roots run deep in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Little pieces of Fort Worth will permeate this year’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Wednesday’s game between Army and Missouri features 18 players with roots in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson starts at safety at Missouri. Robinson led DeSoto to a state championship in 2016. He also played at Denton Guyer and Saginaw Chisholm Trail.

Running backs coach Curtis Luper held the same position for the Horned Frogs before he moved to Missouri in 2019. His son, Chance, is a redshirt freshman wide receiver after starring at Fort Worth Christian.

Both coaches spoke of the pride their players feel at getting to play a bowl game at home.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said some of his players have become “recreational coordinators” suggesting restaurants and activities for their teammates.

“Being a college athlete is hard, and for them to get a little bit of downtime to be around home and family is very important for them,” Drinkwitz said.

It’s also an incredible opportunity to play a team from the SEC in a place that takes football as seriously as Texas, said Army coach Jeff Monken.

“We’re playing an incredibly talented football team from the best conference in the country, and so it’s great opportunity for our guys to be able to come home to Texas and play a great Missouri team,” Monken said.

This will be Army’s fourth appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl, and third in four years. The Black Knights are undefeated in Armed Forces Bowl games.

Before the press conference, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker proclaimed the week of Dec. 20-24 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Week.

She said the game represents the importance of bowl sponsor Lockheed Martin to the city and the city’s support of the veteran community.

This year’s trophy is made of decommissioned pieces of Lockheed Martin aircraft, some of which were developed or manufactured in Fort Worth.