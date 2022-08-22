Dallas-Fort Worth rainfall breaks records as second wettest 24 hours, second wettest August in history

Over the past 24 hours, 9.19 inches of rain have fallen over Dallas-Fort Worth, the second most 24-hour precipitation recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The first record-breaking precipitation event, only 0.38 inches more, happened in 1932. Between Sept. 4 and 5, 9.57 inches of rain fell in DFW.

With the past day’s rain, the precipitation total for this month has reached 10.08 inches, second only to the wettest August in 1915, with 10.33 inches of rain. That’s when the 1915 Galveston hurricane happened, inflicting about $30 million in damage and killing more than 400 people. By comparison, this month’s rain is more than double August 2021, which totaled 4.82 inches. August 2020 had 1.28 inches of rain and 2019 2.44 inches. If the trend continues, this August could become the wettest in history by the end of the month.

The last time we had this much monthly rainfall was in 2018, with 11.31 inches in February, 12.69 in September and 15.66 in October.

Rainfall on Sunday and Monday has also broken daily records for this time of year, according to NWS. On Aug. 21, the previous high was 2.25 inches in 1919, now up to 3.53. For Aug. 22, the record is now set at 5.66, up from 2.47 in 1916. As of 2 p.m., Monday boasts the highest daily rainfall for August, at 5.66 inches. The previous highest daily rainfall was 4.28 inches on Aug. 28, 1946.