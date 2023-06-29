Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest in the world. Here’s why

North Texas is one of the busiest areas in the country and has the airport to prove it.

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, with over 73 million people passengers in 2022, according to Airports Council International. Only the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia had more visitors last year at 93 million.

So why is DFW Airport one of the busiest in the world? Lets take a look:

Many are moving to the DFW area

The Dallas Fort Worth area ranks among cities with the highest rates of people moving in.

In a report from PODS Enterprise, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked sixth among cities with the most people relocating to the area in 2022. The move-ins can partially be accredited to to remote work and people’s desire to be close to loved ones.

Another factor is that major tech companies such as Tesla, Hewlett-Packard, Apple and Amazon opened corporate campuses or relocated headquarters to the Lone Star State. These all contribute to a ton of people flying in and out of DFW Airport.

Dallas and Fort Worth TX are entertainment and cultural destinations

DFW Airport is located in the middle of Fort Worth and Dallas, leaving travelers with plenty of entertainment options.

Fort Worth is nicknamed Cowtown for a reason, with the Stockyards drawing millions of tourists every year. A bustling downtown helps draw people in as well, with Sundance Square leading the way.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also a concert and sports mecca, with the home stadiums of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys both in nearby Arlington. Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena was recently named one of the biggest concert venues in the world.

The food of North Texas is also a major draw for tourists, with three local restaurants making Yelp’s top 100 eateries list of the year for 2023.

DFW Airport is second most connected in the world

Along with the many amenities surrounding North Texas, the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport itself has been ranked as one of the best in the country.

Forbes ranked the destination as No. 8 on their list of airports with 33 million or more passengers per year. The airport’s size stands among the biggest in the world, covering nearly 27 square miles.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is also the second most connected airport in the world, with 193 domestic and 67 international destinations worldwide.