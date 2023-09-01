Dallas Fire-Rescue works 3-alarm grass fire in Oak Cliff; cause is unknown

Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the Dallas Oak Cliff area late Thursday afternoon, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

At around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about a grass fire at 2700 Coombs Creek Drive, south of Illinois Avenue.

The fire was located behind a nearby shopping center, a probation office, and was spreading south, according to DFR.

About 60 to 70 firefighters responded, including multiple engines, brush trucks, booster and rescue units as it was deemed a 3-alarm fire.

Coombs Creek Drive, from Illinois Avenue to Pentagon Parkway, was blocked off while firefighters worked to suppress the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to any structures, including a nearby neighborhood and businesses.

Fire crews are in the process of “mopping up hot spots” until being able to confirm the fire is fully extinguished, DFR said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.