Dallas faces Utah on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (41-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-42, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Utah.

The Jazz are 14-28 in conference play. Utah averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 25-19 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has an 18-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Jazz score 116.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 117.0 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 48.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 113-97 in the last matchup on March 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 15.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 34.1 points, nine rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (groin), Lauri Markkanen: out (quad), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press