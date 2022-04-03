Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +136, Stars -160; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games.

The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared McCann leads the team with 24 total goals.

The Stars are 22-14-3 in conference matchups. Dallas has scored 196 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 32.

In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Dallas won 5-2. Joe Pavelski recorded a team-high 5 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCann leads the Kraken with 39 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 15 assists. Vince Dunn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Pavelski has 68 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 43 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Esa Lindell: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press