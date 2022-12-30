Dallas faces San Antonio on 5-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (20-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (12-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 2-4 against the rest of their division. San Antonio is third in the NBA with 27.0 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 6.6.

The Mavericks are 14-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference giving up just 110.0 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Luka Doncic is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Christian Wood is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Reggie Bullock: out (illness), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

