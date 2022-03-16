Dallas faces Montreal, looks to break 3-game skid

Dallas Stars (32-23-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-36-8, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Stars play Montreal.

The Canadiens have gone 8-18-2 in home games. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 4.1 assists per game. Nick Suzuki leads them with 27 total assists.

The Stars are 12-15-2 on the road. Dallas has scored 167 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 30.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Montreal won 5-3. Christian Dvorak scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 43 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 27 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-19 in 56 games this season. Robertson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body), David Savard: out (ankle), Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press