Dallas faces Las Vegas, looks to halt 8-game slide

Dallas Wings (9-30, 6-13 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-13, 11-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings is looking to break its eight-game slide with a win over Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are 11-8 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas scores 86.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Wings are 6-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 84.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Las Vegas is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 93-90 in the last meeting on Aug. 28. Satou Sabally led the Wings with 28 points, and A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 26.9 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aces.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 88.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

