Dallas faces Calgary on 4-game slide

Dallas Stars (3-4-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-2, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -144, Stars +121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its four-game skid when the Stars play Calgary.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall a season ago while going 10-12-6 on the road. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press