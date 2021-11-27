Dallas faces Arizona on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (9-7-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (4-14-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +168, Stars -202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Arizona as winners of three consecutive games.

The Coyotes are 1-4-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team with 10 total penalties.

The Stars are 2-2-1 against opponents in the Central. Dallas has scored 49 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.7 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with six.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with 15 points, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists. Lawson Crouse has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with 12 total assists and has 15 points. Hintz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press