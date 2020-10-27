Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Launches New Website

The website is simple to use and offers easy access to the lawyer by email, phone, and social media.

About John Helms Attorney

Mr. Helms has a 4.8 Google rating and specializes in the following areas of criminal defense: Practice Areas– Appeals– DWI Defence– Federal Criminal Defense– While Collar Criminal Defense– Sex Crimes– Child Sexual Assaults– Domestic Violent Crimes– Drug Crimes and Trafficking– Tax Evasion – Case Study– Racketeering– Insider Trading– Immigration Defense– Hot Check Crimes– Homicide Defense





Dallas, TX , Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the launch of the new website, johnhelms.attorney. Our team has created a design that favors both desktop and mobile modern user experience. It is easy to navigate and provides in-depth content for the user searching to hire the right criminal defense lawyer for Texas state criminal defense, federal criminal defense, and state and federal criminal appeals. The website is simple to use and offers easy access to the lawyer by email, phone, and social media.



Why Did John Helms Decide to Build a New Website?

“I have been practicing criminal defense law for over 25+ years and always wanted to help by educating the common public on legal defense. We all hope that we never have a situation where you need a criminal defense lawyer like me. But, if you do, you should find a good lawyer who can guide you in the right direction. The prosecutors will do their best to prove your guilt! As a federal criminal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas, I have been on that side. Therefore, I wanted to build a knowledge base for the public to learn from my two decades of experience. If you choose my firm, I can help them navigate the complex American criminal justice system. Furthermore, my reputation is earned, not given. You can see my reviews.” —John Helms, Attorney.

He has been a trial lawyer for more than 25 years. He is a former federal prosecutor who never lost a trial or appeal as a federal prosecutor. John has also represented some of the country’s largest corporations, including Microsoft, Bank of America, ACE Cash Express, and Philip Morris.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve found that my clients truly appreciate the time, effort, and creativity I put into every case. I am here to help you when you need help the most. That is a responsibility I take very seriously.” —John Helms, Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer.

Mr. Helms has an impressive record as a lawyer and public speaker. He has been mentioned as a criminal defense law expert in the local media multiple times.

Mr. Helms has a 4.8 Google rating and specializes in the following areas of criminal defense:

Texas & Federal Criminal Appeals

Texas Criminal Defense

Federal Defense

Full list of areas of expertise.

Having a Criminal Defense Lawyer on Your Side

If you have been charged with a crime in Texas and are facing serious jail time, you need someone who will provide you with honest answers and personal service and fight for results that are in the best interest of you and your family. John Helms has 20+ years of experience as a lawyer, including service as a federal prosecutor and a state special prosecutor, making him uniquely qualified to assess both sides of a Texas state or federal criminal defense case and be a trusted advocate for those in need of a strong criminal defense.

https://johnhelms.attorney

