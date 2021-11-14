Dallas Cowboys without assistant coach against Atlanta Falcons because of illness

In this article:

Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete missed Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons because of an illness.

Cowboys radio network sideline reporter Kristi Scales reporter said on KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan” that quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier was helping coach the running backs along with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Peete missed practice last week because of the illness. Details have not been released.

The Cowboys led the Falcons 14-3 early in the second quarter.