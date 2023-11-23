Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Anytime touchdown odds, props, and best bets

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup react after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Behind mashed potatoes and gravy, NFL football and grandpa's comfy chair is the best Thanksgiving combo of all-time. This year, we get treated to a trio of divisional matchups. But right now, we're talking about the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, and the best scores and anytime TDs to possibly come from it.

The Commanders are losers of two straight and four of their last five. The Cowboys meanwhile have been decimating the bottom of the league all season long. Although the Cowboys have zero wins over teams with above-.500 records currently, they have won big against teams they are supposed to beat. They are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best point differential in the NFL.

With that in mind, it would be easy to assume that several Cowboys will find the endzone this Thursday, and the oddsmakers over at DraftKings seem to agree. That said, the Commanders have a knack for playing to their level of competition. Who knows what we can expect from them any given week?

Here are the anytime touchdown odds for Thursday's NFC East contest.

Cowboys vs. Commanders anytime TD odds:

Washington Commanders:

Dallas Cowboys:

Best Anytime TD Bets for Cowboys-Commanders:

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (+125)

Prior to Week 11, Ferguson had scored a touchdown in three straight weeks. While the Commanders have only allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends all season. Ferguson has the most touchdowns of any tight end they've faced all season outside of Cole Kmet, who found the endzone against Washington in Week 5. Expect similar production from Ferguson, who leads the NFL in red zone targets this year with 21.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (-150)

There isn't a wide receiver on Earth who is hotter than CeeDee Lamb right now. After a slow start to the season, the former first-round pick has scored four touchdowns in four weeks and has received 53 targets in that span as well.

The Cowboys are doing everything they can to get Lamb good looks. They even lined him up in the backfield during their game against Carolina in order to ensure he'd get matched up against a slower linebacker. Dallas is making an effort to get Lamb involved in the offense right now, and that means he should easily find the endzone this Thursday.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (+350)

It's hard to predict the Commanders offense with how much they like to spread the ball around. While the obvious choice for Washington would be Brian Robinson, given his volume as a rusher and consistent utilization in the passing attack, the Cowboys have been very good at preventing running backs from scoring or from catching passes.

The Cowboys have held opposing running backs to four or fewer receptions in four straight games. There hasn't been a single game all season where opposing running backs tallied more than six receptions against Dallas. Robinson would have to find his way into the endzone on the ground, but since Robinson has only scored twice since Week 5 (and those were against the Patriots and Giants), I'm not too confident in him.

For your money's worth, I'd go with Dotson, who has scored in three of his last four games. Near the goal-line, the Commanders love to look Dotson's way. While Dotson is a wildly inconsistent player, at +330 odds, he's the best bang-for-your-buck option on Washington.

