Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans TV, time, kickoff, line

After rallying to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys return to the field on Thursday when they visit Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans.

The Cowboys (11-4) are in second place in the NFC East, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) with two games remaining.

The Titans are reeling, losing five straight. Tennessee (7-8) is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) for first place in the AFC South.

COWBOYS at TITANS

When: Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Nissan Stadium

TV: Amazon Prime

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: TBA

Last meeting: The Titans beat the Cowboys 28-14 at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 5, 2018. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 8-7.