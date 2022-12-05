Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans TV, time, kickoff, line

After crushing the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Dec. 11 to face the Houston Texans at home.

The Cowboys (9-3) are in second place in the NFC East, chasing division leader Philadelphia (11-1).

The Cowboys led the Colts by a 21-19 margin heading the fourth quarter before scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter en route to the lopsided win.

The Texans own the league’s worst record: 1-10-1. They are in last place in the AFC South.

TEXANS at COWBOYS

When: Dec. 11, noon

Where: AT&T Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: TBA

Last meeting: The Texans beat the Cowboys 19-16 in overtime in Houston on Oct. 7, 2018.