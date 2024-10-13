Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, kickoff time, channel and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, here's how to watch. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, both currently ranked #2 in their conferences, will face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX this Sunday afternoon. The Lions, fresh off a bye-week, will be rested and ready to play the Cowboys who are currently hoping to halt a three-game losing streak. This Sunday's game will air on Fox, and Tom Brady will be calling it alongside announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Here’s all the info you need about today's Lions vs. Cowboys game, and check out live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Lions vs. Cowboys game:

Date: October 13, 2024

Date: October 13, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Lions vs. Cowboys

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Lions vs. Cowboys game on?

The Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, Oct. 13 airing live at 4:25 p.m. ET during Fox's late broadcast window.

You can watch the Lions vs. Cowboys game on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. This Sunday's game also be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

2024 NFL season Week 6 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs, New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinatti Bengals vs. New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

