Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 10, TV, spread, line, kickoff, time

The Dallas Cowboys play another noon home game Sunday. Will they be awake this time?

The Cowboys (6-2) are coming off a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium in which all areas of the team seemed to struggle. They host the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) this week. The Falcons have won three of their past four games, including last week at New Orleans, 27-25, on a last-season field goal.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 30 passing. He is tied with Dak Prescott for the third-best completion percentage in the league at 69.4%. Ryan has 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-11, including wins in the past two meetings. A year ago, the Falcons took a 20-0 lead and led 26-7 halfway through the second quarter in Week 2 in Arlington before the Cowboys rallied to outscore them 33-13 the rest of the game to win 40-39 on a 46-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Dallas Cowboys (6-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

When: noon Sunday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: FOX/KDFW Ch. 4 (with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -8.5 (Over/under: 54.5)