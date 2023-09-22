Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard: Busier than ever on the field and also off of it.

As the Dallas Cowboys’ top running back this season, Tony Pollard says the only real change is an increased focus on maintaining his body.

“I’m just taking a little more care of my body, doing a little more rehab, doing a little more treatment, ice tubs, things like that, getting massages,” he said. “So just, you know, just trying to stay on top of it.”

Pollard logged a career-high 32 touches in the Cowboys 30-10 win over the New York Jets. Now the elder statesman in the running back room, Pollard’s role has evolved.

“It’s been more of a just lead by example type role, just continuing with my day-to-day process and just letting the young guys see and learn from that,” said Pollard.

The Cowboys offense has scored 57 points in the first two games of the season, but Pollard knows there’s room for improvement. Despite scoring 30 points against a vaunted Jets defense, the Cowboys went 2-for-6 in the red zone, settling for four field goals.

“I feel like we did a good job of playing complimentary football. Definitely wouldn’t say it’s our best performance on offense in either of the two games, but we did what we had to do,” said Pollard.

On defense, the Cowboys have looked as dominant as advertised only allowing 10 points through two games and allowing the least amount of yards in the NFL. Pollard has liked what he’s seen from the defense so far.

“I mean, honestly, I’m not surprised,” Pollard said. “I mean, we saw these guys, every day in camp, OTAs, minicamp, all of that. We saw the potential, we saw everything that we had. I’m just glad to see them going out there and putting it together in real games.”

The Cowboys have been a popular pick as the best team in the NFL through two weeks but Pollard says the team is focused on going 1-0 every week and ignoring the hype.

“I mean, it’s good to start the season 2-0, you know, build that confidence.,” Pollard said. “But everybody in the locker room for the most part knows that we have to take everything one day at a time, one team at a time, and just look at things that way.”

Story continues

Pollard has had a busy start to the season off the field, too. Pollard has teamed up with Chili’s and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for childhood cancer awareness.

Pollard has furthered his partnership with Chili’s and is giving away a ‘wing-worn’ jersey to fans and premiering in an ad campaign for a new promotion.

“We also have a giveaway, fans can get their hands on a Chili’s wing-worn jersey and all they have to do is share a picture of them at Chili’s eating, a buy one, get one wing, tag Chili’s in the picture and hashtag Chili’s wing one jersey,” said Pollard.

Pollard and the Cowboys will look to remain undefeated when they play the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.