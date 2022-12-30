Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans (7-8) are watching their NFL playoff hopes fade away and desperately need an upset win over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off an NFC East victory over the first-place Philadelphia Eagles and enter Week 17 hungry for more. Can QB Joshua Dobbs, who was recently signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad, and the Titans stave them off at home? Or will Tennessee's precipitous fall in the AFC South standings continue? The game is set to kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Titans Week 17 game:

Cowboys at Titans odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 32, Titans 17

The Titans have lost five in a row, failing to cover any of those. With Ryan Tannehill sidelined, this team simply cannot be backed. Facing a potent Cowboys squad, stay away from Tennessee.

Safid Deen: Titans 24, Cowboys 20

The Cowboys have a playoff berth and maybe the highest wildcard seed already locked up. The Titans, trailing Jacksonville in the AFC South, have all the motivation in this one.

Richard Morin: Cowboys 27, Titans 23

It's been a free fall of a second half for the Titans as they watch their hopes at an AFC South title slip away. The Cowboys hand them yet another loss in Week 17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Game predictions, picks, odds

