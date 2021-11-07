Dallas Cowboys stymied in bad home loss to Denver Broncos

Dak Prescott’s right calf strain is just fine.

If you are looking for any positives from Sunday’s embarrassing 30-16 shellacking at the hands of the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium, that’s it.

That’s the list.

Prescott, who missed last Sunday’s 20-16 victory against the Minnesota Vikings for precautionary reasons as the Cowboys didn’t want a nagging calf strain to linger in hopes of having him healthy and ready to go for a late-season push for the Super Bowl, ran and moved without any issues but he looked anything but big-game ready.

He was rusty throwing the ball and he was failed by his receivers, who had three dropped passes and an offensive line that couldn’t keep the Broncos pass rushers out of his face.

The offense, which came into the game first in the NFL in yards and third in scoring, failed four times on fourth downs.

Add in a Cowboys defense that offered little resistance against an average Denver offense that came into the game ranked 21st in the league yet quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed and converted third downs at will and running backs Jevonte Williams and Melvin Gordon bullied them on the ground.

It was that kind of day for the Cowboys who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in shameless fashion.

Prescott finished 19 of 39 passing for 232 yards with two meaningless touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Prescott was just 5 of 14 in the first half (35.7%), the worst first-half completion percentage of his career.

Prescott and the Cowboys avoided the shutout with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner with 4:08 to go and two-point conversion.

The most telling occurrence came in the third quarter with the Cowboys down 16-0.

Receiver Malik Turner blocked a Broncos punt on the opening drive of the third quarter to seemingly give the Cowboys a spark with a short field. But because cornerback Nahshon Wright touched it in an attempt to recover beyond the line of scrimmage, the Broncos got the ball back on a recovery.

A shell-shocked Cowboys defense gave up a 30-yard run two plays later when Javonte Williams ran through a host of would-be tacklers who seemingly gave up on the play. The Broncos converted a 27-yard field goal and a 19-0 lead.

The Cowboys offered little effort in a comeback. It was 27-0 in the fourth quarter when a desperate Prescott tossed an interception to former Texas safety Caden Sterns, setting up a 42-yard field goal.

It was the first loss at home for the Cowboys after opening the season 3-0 at AT&T Stadium, winning by a combined score of 121-69 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

The Cowboys (6-2), who still have a commanding lead in the NFC East, will get a chance to regroup next Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4).

This was the worst loss of the Mike McCarthy era, much worse than the 38-10 set back to the Arizona Cardinals last season in the first game after Prescott was lost for the final 11 games with a fractured foot.