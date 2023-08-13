Which Dallas Cowboys stood out during the team’s first preseason game?

While the Dallas Cowboys fell 28-23 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game, there were some bright spots.

Jake Ferguson, DeMarvion Overshown, Deuce Vaughn and Brandon Aubrey have all been topics of conversation during Cowboys training camp. What did the Cowboys have to say about their performances?

Jake Ferguson

Ferguson had three catches for 38 yards in the first half which led the Cowboys. He caught all of his targets, including an impressive 26-yard catch through contact.

With the departure of former starting tight end Dalton Schultz in the offseason, Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot are competing for tight-end snaps.

DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown received rave reviews in training camp and led the team huddle coming out of warmups before Saturday’s game. Overshown made plays all over the field with six tackles in the first half, which led the Cowboys.

Overshown’s best plays of the night were a big stop on a third-and-short to force a punt in the first quarter and a tackle on a third-and-long which showed off his coverage ability when he raced out to the flat to make the play

Brandon Aubrey

As of this game, Aubrey is the only kicker on the Cowboys roster, so all eyes were on the former MLS first-round draft pick to see how he performed.

Aubrey made his first two kicks of the game, a 26-yard field goal and a PAT, before missing his second PAT attempt of the game after a Vaughn touchdown. Aubrey went 2-for-3 on PATs in the game.

Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn has developed into a fan favorite since being drafted by the Cowboys and showed great burst in his first game consistently eluding tacklers. Fans cheered voraciously every time Vaughn touched the ball.

Vaughn led all Cowboys rushers with eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 19 for their second preseason game.