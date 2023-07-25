Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs agrees to a five-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year extension $97 million contract with a maximum value of $104 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Diggs was a priority target for the Cowboys and they were hoping to sign him, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to long-term contracts before training camp commenced.

Diggs is the first player of that trio to get a long-term extension.

The Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Tuesday with a press conference with Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy where Zack Martin and Tony Pollard’s contract negotiations were discussed.