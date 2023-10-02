Dallas Cowboys spoil Ezekiel Elliott’s homecoming in blowout win over New England

It was a somber return to AT&T Stadium for former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

His seven-year run with arguably the most popular sports franchise in the world ended this past off-season when Dallas released him in March.

He eventually found a new home with the New England Patriots and returned to AT&T Stadium Sunday, wearing a different shade of silver and blue and the No. 15.

The last time he wore No. 15 at AT&T Stadium Elliott rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns as his Ohio State Buckeyes thrashed Oregon in the national championship game in 2015.

But on this day, Elliott was held in check as the Patriots were hammered 38-3. The blowout defeat made it difficult for Elliott to embrace being back home.

“I wish it was a better outcome,” Elliott said postgame. “It was great to see the Dallas fans, but that’s probably all I have to say about (coming back).”

His frustration is understandable as New England was held to just 253 yards and Elliott failed to make the impact he hoped. Elliott had just 16 yards on six carries and two receptions for 6 yards.

However, Elliott’s mood began to soften as he talked more with the media about his return to Texas. Before kickoff, the Cowboys honored Elliott with a tribute video that showcased some of his highlights with the franchise — both on and off the field.

Elliott appreciated the gesture from owner Jerry Jones.

“I’m forever grateful for the Dallas community, forever grateful to the Jones family for giving me a chance,” Elliott said. “I’ll always be grateful for the way the city treated me and took me in.”

Elliott became a fan favorite after a breakout rookie season in 2016 that saw him lead the league in rushing. Elliott was voted All-Pro twice and added another rushing title in 2018.

He rushed for over 8,000 yards in seven seasons with the Cowboys and was voted to three Pro Bowls while helping the Cowboys reach the playoffs four times.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott deserved to the special recognition after such a stellar run with the franchise.

“I thought it was awesome, that is the way it should be,” McCarthy said. “Why can’t we not respect people before us, what he meant to the organization? I thought the tribute was outstanding and it was great to see him afterwards.

“Everybody understands when the ball is kicked off. It’s a football game. And I’m sure it’s no different for him. But it’s about respect because at the end of the day, that’s all we all really want.”

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott also praised Elliott, both as a teammate and friend..

Prescott, who threw for 261 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory, was glad the Cowboys took the timeout to honor his friend and wants to see him have a bigger role in New England.

“I’m sure he liked the tribute, I loved the tribute,” Prescott said. “Our relationship is much bigger than the game of football. It was pretty cool for Jerry and the Cowboys playing that video and giving him the respect and honor he deserves.

“He had a great seven years here, I wouldn’t be the player that I am without him. So, yeah I’m thankful for him and they need to play him more, but hey who am I?”

While Elliott didn’t get the result he wanted on the field, it was clear he still has the love and respect of both the Dallas organization and fan base.

Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill contributed to this story.