Report: Dallas Cowboys, QB Andy Dalton reach one-year deal

Andy Dalton is headed to Dallas.

Dalton, just days after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, reached a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN.



Dalton is returning to Texas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

The deal is reportedly worth a guaranteed $3 million, and can be worth up to $7 million.

Dalton threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games for the Bengals last season, though had 14 interceptions and completed less than 60% of his passes. The three-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in the league with the Bengals, who selected him with the No. 35 overall pick in 2011.

Dalton was long expected to be on his way out of Cincinnati. He was briefly benched last year during their 2-14 campaign, and the team used the No. 1 overall draft pick on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to replace him.

While he won’t be a starting quarterback anymore, for the first time in his career, the transition should be minimal. Dalton grew up in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston and spent his collegiate career at TCU in Fort Worth. He already owns a home in the Dallas area, too, and used to spend his offseasons there.

The 32-year-old will now back up Dak Prescott in Dallas, who is entering his fifth season with the team and still without a long-term deal. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal with Dalton has nothing to do with Prescott’s contract negotiations, but rather securing a new backup. The Cowboys also have quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci, who they selected in last month’s draft out of James Madison.

After spending his first nine years in the league with the Bengals, Andy Dalton is headed to Dallas. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

