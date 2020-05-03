Dez Bryant slams Cowboys' move to sign Andy Dalton: 'Pay Dak'

The Dallas Cowboys secured a new backup for Dak Prescott on Saturday, but at least one of the team’s former stars isn’t happy about it.

Former wide receiver Dez Bryant took to Twitter shortly after the Cowboys reached a one-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to slam the move. The team, he said in a long series of tweets, should have taken care of Prescott first.

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line... Pay Dak... I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec... I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

The cowboys offense can be special... you can place anybody in that offense if they screw up with that much talent on the field they don’t deserve to play QB.. But Dak is the guy for the position... he earned that https://t.co/1zjAJIRwXr — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Bryant played for the Cowboys for eight seasons, racking up nearly 7,500 yards and 73 touchdowns. Dallas released him in 2018. Bryant then signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, but ruptured his Achilles in his second practice with the team.

He hasn’t played in the league since.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a long-term deal for months now, though can’t seem to quite get on the same page. While the move to sign Dalton isn’t being considered a “threat” do Prescott and his starting job, but rather simply to add another quality backup, Bryant didn’t seem to buy it.

I was told a lot of things before and things ended up False... Dalton has been a starter damn near his whole career..: https://t.co/Y4fra61xFx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

I really never seen a QB have to hold out for what is rightfully owed to him....you don’t make your leader and the face of the franchise feel some type of way https://t.co/sDIhARG1oB — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Dak should have got paid soon as the season was over https://t.co/SdcZYyJoNu — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Prescott is set to enter his fifth season with the Cowboys this fall. He threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Dallas used the franchise tag on Prescott to secure him for another season in March. A deal between the two sides seemed to be set last year, though Prescott reportedly walked away from the contract, which would have paid him $33 million per season. Negotiations are still ongoing.

Dez Bryant wasn't happy with the Cowboys' move to sign Andy Dalton on Saturday night. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

