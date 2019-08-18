Report: Security guard wanted $500,000, jerseys, more after Las Vegas incident with Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges after an incident with a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas in May, his attorney told ESPN on Sunday.

Elliott and his team described those charges as an extortion attempt, and said that the security guard and his father sent their team at least 14 requests in the wake of the incident for their silence — including a demand for $500,000, according to TMZ.

Kyle Johnson, the 19-year-old security guard, elected to press charges last month shortly after the NFL determined Elliott would not face punishment for the incident. According to TMZ, Johnson and his father sent Elliott’s attorney’s a large list of demands just days after the initial incident.

They asked for $500,000, a public apology, a joint press conference, $25,000 for Johnson’s junior college football team, multiple tickets to both Cowboys and Ohio State games and a “meet and greet” with Dallas owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones.

Per the report, they also asked for signed jerseys from Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott was seen on video knocking Johnson down into a metal gate at the music festival early on May 19 after an apparent argument with his girlfriend. He was briefly detained by police, however was released after Johnson said he didn’t want to press charges. The NFL investigated the incident, though determined that Elliott would not face punishment.

Shortly after that ruling, Johnson changed his mind and filed charges with police.

“To just not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK for you to go to Vegas, get obliterated and then go shove people over fences,’” Johnson said last month.

A quick apology, photo after the incident

Elliott quickly apologized to Johnson after the incident, according to TMZ, which he said Johnson accepted, and even took a picture together.

“I had no intention to push and/or hard or intimidate Kyle Johnson,” Elliott said in an affidavit, per TMZ. “After Kyle Johnson fell and I was finished speaking with the officers nearby, I immediately apologized to Kyle and he indicated to me that he was not hurt.

“We gave each other a hug and he asked me to take a picture with him, which I was happy to do as there was never any intention to harm or hurt Kyle.”

Elliott has yet to join the Cowboys this preseason amid a contract dispute with the team. He has reportedly flown back to Dallas after spending the past several weeks training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, though both sides appear to have not made significant progress on a new deal.

Ezekiel Elliott’s team has described a Las Vegas security guard's demands as an extortion attempt after an incident at a music festival in May. (Harry How/Getty Images)

