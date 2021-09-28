Dallas Cowboys rout Philadelphia Eagles in home opener, move into first place

Legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, a newly-minted member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recalled one of his best quotes from the team’s glory years at halftime of Monday’s 41-21 blow out victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“How about them Cowboys!” Johnson exclaimed to the sold out crowd at AT&T Stadium as he received his Hall of Fame Ring along with Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson before a host of team’s other Hall of Famers, including Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett.

How about them Cowboys, indeed.

In what was easily the finest performance since Mike McCarthy took over as head coach before the 2020 season, the Cowboys announced to the rest of NFL before a prime time audience on ESPN’s Monday Night Football that the glory days may be coming again.

The beat down was that thorough and that complete while giving the Cowboys their second straight win of the season, their first winning record since the week before Thanksgiving of 2019 and sole possession of the top spot in the NFC East for the first time since they started the 2019 season 5-3.

The most impressive thing about the victory was the domination on both sides of the ball.

Excellence was certainly expected on offense with quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the final 11 games of last season with a fractured ankle, playing in front of the home crowd for the first time and showing everybody that he is back and better than ever.

Prescott was Aikman-like in his efficiency, completing 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards and touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards to tight end Dalton Schultz and two yards to receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Add in a two-headed ground attack with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and the Cowboys moved the ball at will on offense.

Elliott rushed 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. It was his 11th multi-touchdown game of his career, good for third all-time.

Parsons, who led the team in rushing in the first two games, added 60 yards on 11 carries.

But it was the team’s improved defense that had a coming out party Monday night to show that it wasn’t the same horrible unit that was among the worst franchise history during last season’s disappointing 6-10 campaign in McCarthy’s first year.

The defense held the Eagles to just 1 first down and 55 yards in the first quarter, while the offense rolled up 182 yards and 14 first down.

The Eagles got a cheap touchdown when Prescott was sacked and fumbled in the end zone following an interception by Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown at the 1.

It didn’t get better for the Eagles in the second quarter as the Cowboys led 19-3 in first downs at halftime.

The only blemish, outside of the fumble, was a missed extra point from kicker Greg Zuerlein.

A 20-7 halftime lead became 27-7 on the opening drive of the third quarter when cornerback Trevon Diggs returned a Jalen Hurts interception 59 yards for a touchdown.

It was the third interception in as many games for Diggs, who has let the NFL world know that his part of the secondary is a no-fly zone.

The Cowboys lead the NFL with eight takeaways in three games as they continued a trend that began at the end of last season when they recorded 16 takeaways in the final eight games.

The score was 34-14 in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys rookie defense tackle Osa Odighizuwa and rookie linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons rag-dolled Hurts for a sack on 4th-and-10 with roughly eight minutes to go in the game, sending the crowd into an Eagles-feeding freezy and setting up Prescott’s second touchdown Schultz and final one of the game.

Hurts, the former Oklahoma star, was downright awful.

It was a performance the Cowboys hope to use to build some momentum in what was their second straight win and first of three straight home games at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys host the undefeated Carolina Panthers (3-0) next Sunday followed by an NFC match up against the winless New York Giants (3-0).