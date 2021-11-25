Dallas Cowboys rotating offensive linemen early against Las Vegas Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled on the offensive line and it seems the coaching staff reached a breaking point in Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas.

The Cowboys rotated multiple linemen from one series to the next. The left guard spots and right tackles spots have been a revolving door.

Right tackle Terence Steele started the first two Cowboys possessions before La’el Collins played a couple of series.

Also, Connor McGovern started at left guard but Connor Williams replaced him on the third possession.

Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin was unavailable Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Same with assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith. Both are now in the NFL’s COVID protocol.

#Cowboys have no idea who their 5 best offensive lineman are: started the game with McGovern at LG and Terence Steele at RT, then went to La'el Collins (who should start) and Williams on 3rd possession after Cowboys scored a TD. Now they're back to Steele and McGovern. — Ari Temkin (@arisports) November 25, 2021

Left tackle Tyron Smith returned to action Thursday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury. Steele had been playing left tackle in place of Smith. Collins returned from an NFL suspension five weeks ago after missing five games.

For much of the rest of the half Steele and McGovern were on the field.

The Raiders lead the Cowboys 17-6 late in the second quarter.