Dallas Cowboys resigned to playoffs starting on road after loss to Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy looked helpless on the sideline, watching a lead they worked so hard to gain on the road just disappear with 3:27 left to play.

Now, the Cowboys are left to embrace a storyline they have been trying to avoid all season.

“This narrative about us not winning away is strange, but true — unfortunately,” star receiver CeeDee Lamb said after Dallas fell 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins, following a game-deciding field goal by kicker Jason Sanders, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Added star defensive end Micah Parsons: “I hate losing. I hate this feeling. I know we’re such a better team.”

It wasn’t a debacle like last week’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But Dallas realizes the missed opportunity they squandered in Miami after their fifth loss — all coming on the road this season.

The Cowboys (10-5) fell to second in the NFC East — one day before the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

A chance to catch the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (11-3) in the NFC standings? Likely gone.

The division crown and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs? Might not happen.

Micah Parsons looks on during the Cowboys' loss to the Dolphins.

“I think it gives you a good taste where we potentially — we may have to go on the road obviously to get this done,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys might be headed toward a playoff game on the road when the postseason begins next month if the Eagles hang on to the NFC East lead.

Anything can happen in the final two weeks, but the Cowboys are already resigned to the idea.

The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions (11-4) on Saturday night and end the season on the road against the Washington Commanders (4-11). A loss in either game could assure a road playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have one of the easiest remaining schedules — home against the Arizona Cardinals and on the road against the Giants.

“Obviously, the road forward looks like we'll be going on the road,” Prescott added.

Like it or not, the Cowboys proved they are not the same team on the road that’s the only undefeated team at home this season — 7-0 at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

“We have to own it. … The things we’ve done away hasn’t nearly been the things we’ve accomplished at home. But it really don’t matter where we play,” Lamb said.

“We have to be able to overcome all adversity — no matter hostile environment or not. Cowboys [fans] travel well. So pretty much, every away game is a home game. Shout out to the fans for that, but we have to do it on the field.”

It took 17 plays, and seven attempts with goal to go, for the Cowboys to punch in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to receiver Brandin Cooks to take 20-19 lead over the Dolphins with 3:27 left.

Prescott was 20 of 32 for 253 yards with two touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown to Lamb late in the first quarter.

Parsons and the Cowboys defense kept Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense to one touchdown drive just before halftime, and four field goals before the game-winner.

When the game was on the line for the Cowboys offense, they responded.

But when the Cowboys defense needed to secure the victory, they folded.

“You know it's going to come down to one play, and they probably made a play or two more than we did,” McCarthy said. “It was a hard-fought game.”

Lamb believes the Cowboys are primed to reverse their road misfortunes, but they cannot afford to fall short when the game is on the line.

No matter the location.

“We are the team that we want to be, but we can’t have missed opportunities,” Lamb said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys know playoffs likely start on road after Dolphins loss