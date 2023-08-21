How will Dallas Cowboys replace “the star of the rookie class” LB DeMarvion Overshown?

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Monday that inebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens fhave suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Both tore ACLs in the 22-14 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

While McCarthy said he felt bad for both rookies, Overshown’s injury is the biggest blow.

Not only had the rookie third-round pick from Texas already secured a role but McCarthy said he has been the star of the rookie class since he showed up for the offseason program.

The latter spoke volumes considering the expectations of top pick Mazi Smith at nose guard and the excitement already generated by 5-foot-5 running back Deuce Vaughn since emotional selection in the sixth round that sent viral.

“I go back to first impressions for Overshown,” McCarthy said. “He has been, you can make the argument, the star of the rookie class. He has stood out from the first time we got in the meeting room, the walk thrus. His command. You could see his ability right away. You could see why he went to the University of Texas as a defensive back prospect. He was excelling at every opportunity.

“Obviously, you feel terrible for the young man, him and Johnathan on a personal level because they both have done so much in a short period of time of being here.”

The loss of the Overshown is a big blow to team’s depth at linebacker. With Micah Parsons playing more end than linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark are the only proven players at the position. Devin Harper is the third linebacker as of now. The light has still not come on for Jabril Cox, a fourth-round pick in 2021.

The team had some hopes for Malik Jefferson but he has missed the first two preseason games with a foot injury and will be hard-pressed to play in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. And then here is undrafted Tyrus Wheat.

“Malik will be hard pressed to make it back. We’ll see how the week goes,” McCarthy said. “This is a great opportunity for Devin Harper and Jabril Cox and Tyrus Wheat. This is how this league goes. You only have so many reps in a game and when someone does go down, it’s more opportunities for other players.”