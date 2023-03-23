Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard secures $10.1 million in 2023 by signing franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed the franchise tag on Thursday, guaranteeing him $10.1 million in 2023.

The Cowboys and Pollard have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal or he will have to play the season on the tag.

The Cowboys placed the tag on Pollard just days before releasing two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys also signed defensive end Takk McKinley and long snapper Trent Sieg to one-year deals.

