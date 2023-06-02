Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ahead of schedule in his rehab, faster than before

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won’t be cleared to practice until the training camp begins in July.

Pollard said this week that he is ahead of schedule in rehab from a fractured ankle, suffered in the season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoffs last January.

He is only participating in walk-throughs with the Cowboys in OTAs but he is already running and cutting full speed.

“Right now, I’m feeling really good about where I am — a little bit ahead of schedule,” Pollard said. “Being able to get out there for the walk-through parts and to be out there with the team, get out there and get my feet wet. I’m not really limited at this point, it’s just [about] being smart with it. Just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I’m in tip-top shape so there’s not a fall-off.”

Pollard said he will ready to go for training camp as well as the season opener against the New York Giants.

“I’ll be ready,” he said with a smile.

Pollard is ready to pick up where he left off in 2022 when topped 1,000 yards for the first time and made his first Pro Bowl.

He is confident he won’t fall off. He believes he will be better and faster as the rehab work has him in the best shape of his career.

“Honestly, I feel faster,” he said. “... I feel like I’ve got a lot of juice in me.”

Pollard is going to need that juice as he will be lead back in 2023 for the first time in his career, dating back to high school.

The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March making Pollard RB1 and the leader of a new backfield that includes Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn.

Pollard said they miss Elliott but he will use some of the teachings from his former mentor in leading his group of proteges.

“Having a vet like Zeke, for the years that I was here with him, it was a great learning experience to see how you’re supposed to handle things as a vet and the older guy in the room,” Pollard said. “He did a great job paving the way for me and showing me how to lead those guys by example.”

Pollard is playing in 2023 on the franchise tag of $10.1 million, barring a long-term deal by July 17.

None of that his focus. All he is worried about getting back on the field and being ready to play.

“I let my agent handle that — do the dirty work — and I just come in ready to work,” Pollard said.