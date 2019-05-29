Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drew comparisons to Warren Moon at OTAs

Dak Prescott has accomplished a lot in just three years in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has thrown for more than 3,300 yards each season and thrown at least 20 touchdowns each time, making him the first quarterback in team history to do so. He’s thrown 67 total touchdowns and ran in 18 in his career, and had led the Cowboys to a pair of division titles while compiling a 32-16 record.

He’s on the cusp of landing a new contract, too — one that’s expected to be the richest in team history.

That’s why Jon Kitna, Dallas’ new quarterbacks coach, isn’t planning on “revamping” Prescott this offseason. He doesn’t think he needs to.

"For him, it's continuing to define [improvement] together and working together,” Kitna said Tuesday, via ESPN. “It's really little things."

And when Kitna said “little,” he meant it.

"I mean it can be as minute as a 1-2-inch turn in your right ankle, honestly," Kitna said, via ESPN. "And about getting everything in line and all that stuff. The good thing for him is he works hard at that stuff already."

Being forced to work on the “little things” can be a tedious task for any player during the offseason. It’s generally not as fun, and can get boring quickly.

Kitna, though, isn’t worried about that with Prescott.

“He works hard at [the little stuff] already,” Kitna said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s stuff that he’s super diligent about already ... That’s the great thing about Dak is he wants to be elite. When he did his self-evaluation it looked very similar to the self-evaluation I did.

“We aren’t talking about a guy that needs to be fixed or revamped here. I mean 3,800 yards and a 68 percent completion percentage is pretty darn good in this league ... It’s really little things.”

Cowboys quarterback coach Jon Kitna had high praise for Dak Prescott early on this offseason, and even compared him to Hall of Famer Warren Moon. (George Walker/Getty Images)

Comparing Dak Prescott to Warren Moon

Kitna had high praise for Prescott already at OTAs this week, and even compared him to Hall of Famer Warren Moon.

"I had a chance to play with Warren Moon in my second and third year and I feel like [Prescott] throws the ball very similar to Warren," Kitna said. "It’s one of the tightest spirals you'll ever see."

Moon played in the league from 1984-2000, most notably with the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. The nine-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Prescott, naturally, loved the comparison.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Prescott said. “I’ll take it. He played forever. Hall of Famer. He can throw it."

While he’s just getting started working with Kitna — who played in the league for nearly 15 seasons himself — Prescott said he already has a good feeling about their relationship.

“As you get on the field, it's much more than I could honestly ask for," Prescott said, via ESPN. “Just in the first two days and the teaching sessions, he's going to push me. That's what I ask for. He's going to make me a better player, even when he's got me out there dead tired and I'm drenched. Bring it. Keep coming.

"I want more. That's how I've had success, and I know he'll lead me to it."

