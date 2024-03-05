Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott welcomes first child, a baby girl he calls MJ

Dak Prescott is a father!

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed his first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. She was born on Leap Day, so she will see her actual birthday every four years.

"I feel different," Prescott, 30, told reporters on Monday during a Children's Cancer Fund event in Dallas, saying fans can call his daughter MJ. "When you wake up in the morning and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I've always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it's special."

He said the baby and her mom — Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos — are both "doing great" and all three are back at home.

Prescott said he's changed a "handful" of diapers, including the first one and is now trying "to pass that job along."

Dak Prescott spoke about the birthday of his first child during an event in Dallas on Monday.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in November. The quarterback said he was looking forward to having a daughter in honor of his mother, who died from cancer in 2013.

"I do want a girl. I'm blessed, thankful," he said at the time. "Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me so just being able to raise a little girl, I'm excited about. I'm excited for all of the challenges."

The Cowboys won the NFC East last season and were the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round. Prescott was named to his third Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,516 yards and leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. His contract with Dallas expires at the end of next season and if he doesn't get an extension with the Cowboys, he will be a free agent.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott welcomes first child, a baby girl