Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing well, so why is he getting another MRI?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said his injured passing arm has been progressing well.

He has no residual soreness after throwing for the past two days for the first time since pulling himself out of practice on July 28.

He underwent an MRI exam and was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder.

Prescott hopes to play in the third preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21 but he is mainly focused on being ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So why is Prescott planning on getting another MRI on Monday after the Cowboys break training camp in Oxnard and return home following Friday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals?

It’s simply a continuation of the Cowboys being cautious with Prescott, doing their due diligence regarding his injury and letting the test confirm the progress they are seeing up close.

He said he would and could play this Sunday if the Cowboys had a regular season game. The focus now is continuing to be smart and not let the injury linger.

“Obviously, if everything keeps progressing the way it’s been, I’m going to be optimistic about that,” Prescott said. “Obviously, keep doing the things that I need to do, being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that, more importantly, I’m ready for the season opener.”

Prescott is on a pitch-count for passes and he’s purposely not throwing at full strength. He said it’s hard sitting out after missing the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a fractured ankle.

But this is the time for patience and to follow the advice of the doctors and trainers.

“Once I get back in the team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm,” Prescott said. “It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there [throwing the past two days]. Every throw I made. When they tell you to stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).

“I’ve got to know what I’m playing for. That’s to be ready for the season. Once Sept. 9 comes, I’ll move forward and won’t think about this again.”