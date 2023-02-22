Dallas Cowboys promote Scott Tolzien to QB coach, Dak Prescott’s primary tutor

The Dallas Cowboys have filled the remaining open spaces on their coaching staff from within.

Scott McCurley will replace George Edwards as the primary linebackers coach and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, replacing Doug Nussmeier, per sources.

McCurley was the team’s original linebackers coach when Mike McCarthy was hired in 2020.

But after a horrible first season by the defense, Edwards, the team’s senior defensive assistant, took over the linebackers when Dan Quinn replaced Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.

Edwards’ contract was not renewed after the 2022 season, despite the sucess he had in tutoring two-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

McCurley has returned to his original role.

McCurley has a long history with McCarthy, previously spending 13 seasons with the Packers as a defensive assistant (2018), assistant linebackers coach (2014-17), defensive quality control (2009-13) and in coaching administration (2006-08). He was out of football in 2019 before coming to Dallas with McCarthy.

Tolzien, a former NFL quarterback who played for Mike McCarthy while both were in Green Bay (2013-16), has been with the Cowboys as an offensive assistant since 2020 and has worked primarily with the quarterbacks.

The Cowboys made eight staff changes following the 2022 season.

In addition to Edwards and Nussmeier, the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant head coach Rob Davis, quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett.

The new additions include offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, offensive line coach Mike Solari, assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, assistant defensive line/quality control coach Sharrif Floyd, assistant linebacker/quality control coach Darian Thompson.