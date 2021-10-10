Dallas Cowboys pour it on in another solid victory, defeat New York Giants, 44-20

There is no question Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sloppy early in Sunday’s 44-20 win against the New York Giants.

Was he pressing?

Was he thinking about Sunday’s game being the one-year anniversary of the gruesome fractured ankle he sustained against the same team on the same AT&T Stadium turf that sidelined him for the final 11 games of last season.

Prescott overcame a tipped interception and fumble on a dropped snap on the 5-yard line in the first quarter that cost the Cowboys points, but he did toss two first-half touchdown passes of 49 yards to CeeDee Lamb and 24 yards to Amari Cooper to give the Cowboys a 17-10 halftime lead.

The second touchdown came one play after Giants cornerback James Bradberry dropped a near interception.

The Cowboys simply took advantage of a Giants team — which played the second half without quarterback Daniel Jones, who left just before halftime with a concussion — and cruised to their fourth straight victory.

The Cowboys (4-1) now have a commanding two-game lead in the NFC East with the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at 2-3 and the Giants in last at 1-4.

The Cowboys broke the game open in the third quarter when Prescott tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott and followed an interception by cornerback Trevon Diggs with a 39-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to make the score 27-13 heading into the fourth quarter.s

It marked the fourth time in this season that Prescott has tossed at least three touchdown passes in a game.

The Cowboys continued to stay balanced, rushing for more than 160 yards for the fourth straight game, led by Elliott’s 110 yards on 21 carries.

Elliott’s 13-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 98-yard drive to make the score 34-13.

It came after a crucial stop on fourth-and-goal at 2 by the Cowboys defense.

Speaking of defense, the most exciting player through the first five games might be Diggs, who tied a franchise record with an interception in five straight games to open the season while adding to his NFL-lead with six.

The Cowboys will play at the New England Patriots (2-3) next Sunday seeking to extend their winning streak to five games for the first time since 2018. The Cowboys have lost six straight games to New England and have never beaten Bill Belichick since he took over as the Patriots head coach in 2000.

Consider it another benchmark for Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys to attempt to surpass to start a 2021 season that has the makings of something special.