Dallas Cowboys stay the course, filling needs on Day 3 of NFL Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jake Ferguson
    American football player
  • Dalton Schultz
    Dalton Schultz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Dallas Cowboys continued to check off their list of needs in the 2022 NFL Draft by taking Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round Saturday.

Ferguson started 36 games over four seasons with the Badgers and made All-Big Ten the past two years, including first-team honors after posting a team-high 46 catches in 2021. He also had 13 career touchdown catches.

Ferguson will come in as backup tight end behind Dalton Schultz, who will play in the franchise tag for $10.9 million in 2022. He will compete for snaps with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon.

Ferguson, the grandson of Wisconsin legendary head coach Barry Alvarez, is a consistency pass catcher. He recorded 30-plus passes in four consecutive seasons and only had one drop on 61 targets in 2021.

Ferguson pairs well with Schultz because he is a willing and competitive blocker.

The Cowboys began their of four picks in the fifth round with North Dakota tackle Matt Waletzko (6-foot-8, 312 pounds).

His length, strength and large frame are most intriguing to the Cowboys. The FCS product is clearly a developmental prospect for the future.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Central Catholic graduate Bland selected in 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s where he’s going

    Bland was selected in the fifth round after a successful college career at Sacramento State and Fresno State.

  • Dallas Cowboys use NFL Draft to add size, and pieces that will help come the playoffs

    Jerry Jones said the Cowboys improved their squad during this year’s draft as much as they did in 2021 when they took Micah Parsons.

  • Former Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland is taken by the Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft

    DaRon Bland is the first Fresno State player to be selected in the NFL draft since Mychal Walker in 2020.

  • Patriots make surprising NFL draft pick by taking record-setting QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round

    Despite having 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones entrenched as the starter, the Patriots added more QB help on Saturday with Bailey Zappe.

  • Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

    The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason matched the club's first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi went in the second round after free agent Randy Gregory unexpectedly picked Denver.

  • Ranking the 10 teams that most improved their Super Bowl odds during the NFL draft | Opinion

    Whether another long-shot run to the Super Bowl is possible or not, these teams made smart 2022 NFL draft selections and trades to improve their odds.

  • Breaking down the eight NFL draft picks Rams made and how they fit

    Los Angeles Times' Rams beat writer Gary Klein examines every NFL draft pick by the team:

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi