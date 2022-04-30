Dallas Cowboys stay the course, filling needs on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys continued to check off their list of needs in the 2022 NFL Draft by taking Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round Saturday.

Ferguson started 36 games over four seasons with the Badgers and made All-Big Ten the past two years, including first-team honors after posting a team-high 46 catches in 2021. He also had 13 career touchdown catches.

Ferguson will come in as backup tight end behind Dalton Schultz, who will play in the franchise tag for $10.9 million in 2022. He will compete for snaps with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon.

Ferguson, the grandson of Wisconsin legendary head coach Barry Alvarez, is a consistency pass catcher. He recorded 30-plus passes in four consecutive seasons and only had one drop on 61 targets in 2021.

Ferguson pairs well with Schultz because he is a willing and competitive blocker.

The Cowboys began their of four picks in the fifth round with North Dakota tackle Matt Waletzko (6-foot-8, 312 pounds).

His length, strength and large frame are most intriguing to the Cowboys. The FCS product is clearly a developmental prospect for the future.