Dallas Cowboys move into third seed, will face San Francisco 49ers in NFC wild card

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·1 min read
The Dallas Cowboys played to win Saturday for momentum and to put themselves in position to take advantage of an opportunity to move up in the playoff seeding if things fell their way on Sunday.

A record-setting night of points in a 51-26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was rewarded on Sunday when losses by the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals vaulted the Cowboys from the fourth seed to the third seed in the NFC playoff standings.

The Cowboys (12-5) will now play the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard playoffs next weekend.

The date and times have not yet been set.

The 49ers (10-7) clinched a playoff spot and the sixth with a 27-24 overtime victory against the Rams (12-5).

The Cowboys moved ahead of the Rams due to a superior conference record.

The Cardinals (11-6), who beat the Cowboys two weeks ago, lost the Seattle Seahawks 38-30.

What it also means at the Cowboys would avoid going to Green Bay to face the top-seeded Packers (13-4) in the divisional around if they win the wildcard game.

And could host the divisional round game if the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose in the wildcard round.

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp